HBO Backstories: Robin Thede Narrates An Animated Behind-The-Scenes Story About The Saving Of A Black Lady Sketch Show [Video]

Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show is headed toward its second season on HBO. We’re not sure how much pre-COVID filming they have done already but we know it’s coming eventually.

While we all wait patiently for those episodes, HBO has released some ABLSS-adjacent content that we can still happily indulge in. On a new viral video called HBO Backstories, Robin narrates a real story about how a “van lady” saved the show from potential mortal disaster. During a trip to Montreal, things got a dicey during departure and the creator above sent a melanated angel to lift sista Thede and her friend from the depths of despair.

Between the narration and the animation we were in tears. Press play on the clip below to have yourself a good cry-laugh too!