“To Catch A Beautician” Exclusive: Jessica’s Knotless Braids Are Definitely Social Distancing [VIDEO]

Poor Jessica! She got her braids did to look her best for an audition but the knotless style she dreamed of turned out to be a nightmare. A brand new episode of “To Catch A Beautician” airs on VH1 tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. On tonight’s episode, opera singer Jessica sought out a fresh set of knotless braids to look her best for an audition, BUT her distracted braider gave her a style that didn’t match her expectations AT ALL. Tamar Braxton and Johnny Wright arrive to help Jessica get her look together. Check out the clip below:

Have you guys ever had a bad braid job? Can you imagine sitting for hours and ended up with a look that was just lacking? And to make matters even worse, she messed up her audition because her confidence was off. We’re looking forward to seeing how Johnny and Tamar fix this one.

What’s been your worst experience at a hair salon? Would you ever go on this show to get it fixed?

Poor Jessica. We hope she gets a really amazing fix to even things up after her hair don’t.

A brand new episode of “To Catch A Beautician” airs tonight, Monday July 13 at 10/9c on VH1!