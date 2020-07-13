NoEntaglementsHere: Jessica White Clarifies She & Her Boo Nick Cannon Took A Break When He Re-Knocked Up His Baby Mama

Here’s some rumor control from the source. Jessica White is clearing up any misconceptions regarding her relationship with Nick Cannon and the conception of his latest seed. They’re apparently together and the baby was made when they were temporarily broken up”, she said in a comment to a fan on Instagram.

Seems like Jessica was tired of all of the speculation she prompted when she professed her love for Nick on the same day that Britney Bell announced that they were expecting another baby.

Nick and I have been together off and on for years. Their new child was conceived when we had temporarily broken up. Any child is a blessing. This is the last time I will answer these questions . I am no home wrecker at all . Nick was a free man at that time and can be with whoever he so chooses and for years that person has always been me . That is between him and Britney I support him through thick and thin as he does the same for me . Have a blessed day . I hope this clears up people’s misconceptions as I am being honest about this situation which is delicate and complicated . With that it’s my hope to stop having to answer this nonsense and focus on the important things in life . Long life health healing spirituality and the current climate in the world as it pertains to us all . The whole world is suffering at this time I would hope to see more positivity than negativity god bless you all.

To double down on claiming her boo, Jessica gave her man a shoutout on Instagram letting people know that this wasn’t an “entanglement.’

Catch me don’t let me drop, keep loving me like you do… don’t ever stop.

#myhero thank your for all your support on my new journey.

#mylove #noentanglementshere

