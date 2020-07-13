Flo Rida’s Baby Mama Wants Judge To Punish Him For Ignoring Court Order To Support Sick Son (Exclusive)

Flo Rida is in hot water for allegedly flouting a court order to support his three-year-old son.

In court papers, Flo’s son’s mother, Alexis Adams, has accused the “Welcome To My House” rapper of failing to provide court-ordered financial provisions for their child.

Specifically, Adams’ filing alleges Flo Rida hasn’t paid his son Zohar’s tuition, nor has he provided health insurance or paid child support on time – which he is legally required to under the terms of their custody and support order.

Zohar has suffered from medical problems since he was born and last year, doctors diagnosed the tot with autism. He has to receive specialized medical care and attend a school that will address his learning needs.

But the rapper’s lack of payment means the child’s insurance lapsed. Flo Rida apparently never paid the son’s school tuition for last school year, so the boy cannot return to school for this year until last year’s balance is paid. In the meantime, Zohar has been attending a public school, where his behavior is deteriorating, Adams’ court papers state.

Adams said in court papers that she has tried to reason with Flo so that he can pay, but other than one message where Flo’s lawyer says he’ll forward the bills to the rapper, he hasn’t responded to her.

Flo hasn’t responded legally to the motion, but if he doesn’t appear in court to answer Adams’ allegations he could be thrown in jail for contempt of court.

Adams’ filing is the latest legal back and forth between the ex-couple, who have sparred in court over custody and child support for the child.

The rapper, who recently purchased a multimillion-dollar ranch-style home in the Miami area and spent $1.5 million to provide COVID-19 testing in the Sunshine State, hasn’t responded to his son’s mother’s claims. We’ve reached out to Flo’s lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.