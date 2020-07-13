Bruh, What The F**K?! Alaska Airlines Passengers Forces Plane To Land “I’m Going To Kill Everybody For Jesus!!!”

People are losing their f***ing minds these days for one reason or another. Today’s entry into the insanity narrative comes from Alaska Airlines. According to KOMO, a flight was forced to land in Seattle en route to Chicago after a man stood up and threatened to murder everyone aboard the plane. Apparently, he believed that the answer to the question, “What would Jesus do?” is homicide.

In the clip, you can see the man yelling “I’m going to kill everybody on this plane. Die in the name of Jesus!”

Yikes.

Alaska Airlines says the man became “extremely belligerent and physically aggressive during the ascent.” A spokesperson with the airline says the man was quickly subdued by the flight crew and two able-bodied passengers including a law enforcement officer who happened to be on the flight.

Peep this crazy a$$ video!

https://twitter.com/breakingavnews/status/1282699071124316160B

The story states that 20 minutes after takeoff got up and started his shenanigans. Once the man was hemmed up and arrested the passengers were booked on the next flight to their destination without further incident.