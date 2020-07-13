Body Recovered During Search For Naya Rivera, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Announces Press Conference

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a body has been found at Lake Piru where actress Naya Rivera went missing and a press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. PST with more details. They have yet to confirm that it is the body of the “Glee” star.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

TMZ says sources within the Sheriff’s Department confirmed however that the recovered body is that of the actress.

As previously reported authorities found the actress’ 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey sleeping alone onboard a rented pontoon last week. The child told authorities that his mom “jumped in the water but did not come back up.”

Variety reports that more than 100 people, including professional divers and law enforcement agents aided in the search for her body. The sheriff’s office previously said their attempts were unsuccessful due to dangerous conditions and poor visibility in the lake.

Divers continue the search for Naya Rivera this afternoon at Lake Piru. This is day 5 of the search and recovery effort. She disappeared Wednesday afternoon while swimming in the lake. pic.twitter.com/3etxZ3ycpN — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

Authorities also cautioned fans against searching for the missing actress themselves and noted that they “don’t want to have to rescue you.”

For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

The search for Naya also moved to cabins near Lake Piru.

“In today’s search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. ““This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon.”

Naya is best known for playing Santana Lopez on the FOX hit series, “Glee.” She also racked up two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Don’t Stop Believin'” alongside her castmates.

This story is still developing…