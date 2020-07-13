"P-Valley" Premieres With A Bang, Sends Twitter Into A Tidday Glitter Tizzy
“P-Valley” Premieres With A Big Booty Bang, Sends Twitter Into A Tidday Glitter Tizzy
Starz‘s highly anticipated skripper drama “P-Valley” premiered with a big booty bang as the latest series brought to life by incredibly talented Black women who shine in this brilliantly choreographed world of grit and glitter set deep down in the Mississippi Delta.
The show (based on Katori Hall’s play “P***y Valley”) stars Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda (“Just Mercy”) and much more.
Infused with authentic southern charm and a p-pop-worthy soundtrack, “P-Valley” soars while telling the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned who had Twitter in a tizzy last night.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over “P-Valley” on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.