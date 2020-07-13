Moniece Slaughter Reveals ANTM Residual Check
Who Knew?! Moniece Slaughter Reveals Residual Check For Singing “America’s Next Top Model” Show Theme
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty
Moniece Slaughter still has residual coins popping from a show theme song she sang nearly twenty years ago. The “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” star showed off a check for singing the “America’s Next Top Model” show anthem.
The series, executive producers by Tyra Bank premiered back in 2003. Moniece says she owes it to her dad, Dave of the gospel group Take 6, for hooking her up straight out of high school with the gig. Apparently these checks are still paying her bills.
Go Mo!
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.