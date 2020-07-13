Who Knew?! Moniece Slaughter Reveals Residual Check For Singing “America’s Next Top Model” Show Theme

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Moniece Slaughter still has residual coins popping from a show theme song she sang nearly twenty years ago. The “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” star showed off a check for singing the “America’s Next Top Model” show anthem.

The series, executive producers by Tyra Bank premiered back in 2003. Moniece says she owes it to her dad, Dave of the gospel group Take 6, for hooking her up straight out of high school with the gig. Apparently these checks are still paying her bills.

Go Mo!