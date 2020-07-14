Real Talk: Cam Newton Talks NFL Teams Passing On Him & Tells OBJ To Never Change [Video]

Cam Newton is in the middle of a very pivotal part of his legacy and his sports story overall. The man many call Superman has accomplished a lot on the field and off the field, but heading into the 2020 season, he finds himself back in the role of the underdog.

Cam single-handedly delivered all his blood, sweat, and tears to the Carolina Panthers organization and made them a contender in the NFL after a long drought. The Panthers would later end up parting ways with Cam in what many could see was a very nasty separation behind the scenes. In the media and public eye, it was covered up by Cam speaking positively about the team and his time there–but then, the team made a list ranking their greatest players of all time and purposely left him out.

Eventually, the stars aligned for Cam, and thanks to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, Newton will now have his shot at redemption and payback. Footage appeared recently of Cam Newton and OBJ working out and training with the random help of Blueface. The footage sparked rumors that something could be happening with the two becoming teammates, but we now know they were together to film content for OBJ.

Odell sat down with Cam Newton, Todd Gurley, and Victor Cruz to talk through a handful of issues including COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, and more. The standout moment from this episode of “The Bigger Picture” was Cam finally opening up about how he felt disrespected by NFL teams who passed on him while he was a free agent. He also gives OBJ free game about never changing and staying true to himself.

Check out the clip of Cam opening up down below along with the full episode here.