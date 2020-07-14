Unforgettable Images Of Naya Rivera And Her Son Josey
In Better Times: A Gallery Of Unforgettable Images Of Naya Rivera And Her Son Through The Years
We’re sure you’ve heard by now but Naya Rivera tragically passed away, drowning while out with her son, Josey, last week. The two were truly inseparable and it was evident how much love was there. It’s also evident by their final moments how much love Naya had in protecting her son:
Naya Rivera used the last of her strength to save her 4-year-old son before she died, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Monday.
“She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ayub said.
Rivera and her son rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru Wednesday. The child told rescuers he and his mother had gone into the water to swim, but she did not get back on the boat. He told investigators he then looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water, Ayub said.
Naya and Josey’s relationship was evident through years of social media posts and testimonies of the love there. So let’s look back on better times of the two together, sharing precious mother and son bonding.
