Fun-Sized Surprise: Pettiest Reactions To Tory Lanez Being Listed As ‘5’3″ 120 Pounds’ In Leaked Arrest Report

Meg Thee Stallion hiding 5’3” Tory Lanez when the cops pulled him over pic.twitter.com/tQtdkFHtbR — Rob (40-24) Rockets (@Hou5ton4L) July 14, 2020

We knew Karaoke&B star Tory Lanez was fun-sized but we didn’t know he was (allegedly) 5’3″ 120 pounds as listed in a leaked booking report stemming from his arrest on felony gun charges while in the car with bestie Megan Thee Stallion.

According to reports, cops searched Tory’s car and found a concealed weapon after an alleged argument outside a house party. Whether or not Meg was involved, we don’t know, but she did have a cut on her foot from broken glass on the floor of that same car.

Whew, A MESS that got even messier when Twitter noticed his height and weight in the not-sure-if-accurate-report that fueled hilariously petty jokes across the internet.

Brahhhhhh they said this was the police taking Tory Lanez to jail 😭 pic.twitter.com/VL4QOudHhT — Eenie (@inimeaniee) July 14, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Tory Lanez being listed as ‘5’3″ 120 pounds” in leaked arrest report on the flip.