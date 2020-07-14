You Can’t Be Serious: Michigan Judge Had 15-Year-Old Black Girl Incarcerated For Not Doing Homework Online During COVID Crisis

Voting matters. This story is just one example of why it’s so important.

According to a report in ProPublica, a 15-year-old Black girl named Grace was sentenced to a juvenile detention center by Michigan judge Judge Mary Ellen Brennan who clearly has no idea what the f**k she is doing on the bench. Judge Karen, as she will be referred to henceforth, sent Grace to child prison because she “violated probation”. Surely, Grace must have committed some egregious crime to be sent to a detention center, right? Wrong. Grace was sent to prison for, wait for it…not completing her online schoolwork as classrooms are now virtual due to the COVID-19 crisis.

You read that right. A child was sentenced to a place where COVID-19 outbreaks have been widely reported nationwide as punishment for not doing her zoom-work. People have literally been released from prison early because of this pandemic and this moron-a$$ judge sent a CHILD there because of some f**king homework. This is where we at in 2020.

Attorneys and other advocates in the state say they have never heard of anything like this. Ever. It has been recommended that priority be given to health and safety over math equations and term papers, but alas, Judge Karen doesn’t give a s#!t.

“Who can even be a good student right now?” said Ricky Watson Jr., executive director of the National Juvenile Justice Network. “Unless there is an urgent need, I don’t understand why you would be sending a kid to any facility right now and taking them away from their families with all that we are dealing with right now.”

Michigan governor and potential Biden Vice President nominee Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order in March to suspend new child detention orders unless that child is posing a serious safety risk to themselves or others. Judge Karen doesn’t give a s#!t.

While Judge Karen who doesnt’ give a s#!t would not comment for the article, in her ruling she stated that Grace was “guilty on failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school” and called Grace a “threat to (the) community.” She then cited the assault and theft charges that led to her probation.

She went on:

“She hasn’t fulfilled the expectation with regard to school performance,” Brennan said as she sentenced Grace. “I told her she was on thin ice and I told her that I was going to hold her to the letter, to the order, of the probation.”

F**k Judge Karen. We highly suggest you read the entire article HERE. It’s heartbreaking to see how much pain this has put on Grace’s mother.