WELP: Kings Player Richaun Holmes Left The Bubble To Pick-Up Delivery, Now He Has To Quarantine For 10 Days

As the NBA’s return gets closer and closer, we’re constantly hearing reports of everything that’s going wrong in the bubble…and at this point, it seems like a long shot that the continuation of this season will even happen.

The latest story comes from the camp of The Sacramento Kings, as one baller tried to escape the monotony of the food being served to the players day in and day out. Turns out, Richaun Holmes is currently on day two of a mandatory 10-day quarantine, after he just barely left the league’s isolation zone to pick-up some outside food being delivered to him.

Kings center Richaun Holmes crossed the the Disney campus line to pick up delivery food and must quarantine for 10 days (eight days remaining). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2020

This mishap from Holmes comes only a few days after people on various teams (and after seeing pictures, people all over the internet) were complaining about the meals being served to the players. Less than 72 hours prior, though, Richaun didn’t seem like he was too upset about the food being served…but that could be because he wasn’t actually eating it.

The Sacramento Kings’ Richaun Holmes during a Zoom session from the bubble today: “I’ve seen complaints about the food, I’ve been good down here. I would just say, thank y’all for the food” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 11, 2020

Richaun Holmes ended up sending out an apology on Monday. In his brief statement, he clarified that the rule-breakage was simply accidental.