Money Moves: Idris Elba Inks A First-Look Deal To Produce Series And Films For Apple TV+

Congratulations are in order for Idris Elba, who is adding to his resume with a new first-look deal with Apple TV+.

According to reports from Deadline, the actor is going to produce global series and feature films for the streaming service through his Green Door Pictures production company. Elba founded Green Door back in 2013 with the goal of developing new talent while also promoting established talent to increase inclusion, representation, and diversity. In the past, he and his company have produced Concrete Cowboy, In The Long Run, Elba vs Block, and Turn Up Charlie.

Beside his consistent onscreen presence in films like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Avengers: Infinity War, and Molly’s Game, Idris also starred in the popular drama series, Luther. In a conversation with Sky News, Elba claimed that with his new deal, there have been talks about reviving the franchise by giving it the movie treatment. Funnily enough, Jay Hunt–the woman who originally brought Luther to BBC–is now the European content chief at Apple.

“I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film,” Elba revealed. “And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

This new first-look deal for Elba follows a series of new partnerships Apple TV+ has made with big names like Oprah Winfrey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.