R.I.P: 'Mythbusters' Host Grant Imahara Dead At 39
R.I.P: ‘Mythbusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead At 39
A Discovery rep tells the outlet, “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”
Former MythBusters host Adam Savage tweeted about the loss after news broke, calling Imahara a “brilliant engineer, artist and performer.”
“I’m at a loss. No words,” he wrote. “I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.