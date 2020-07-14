R.I.P: ‘Mythbusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead At 39

A Discovery rep tells the outlet, “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Grant was a roboticist who joined Mythbusters in its third season. He ended up leaving the program in 2014, but he reunited with cohosts Tory Belleci and Kari Byron for the short-lived Netflix series, White Rabbit Project.

Before becoming a star in front of the screen, Grant worked behind the scenes for 9 years at LucasFilm. He worked to crank out inventions for the THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions that showed up in some of the biggest sci-fi films of all time.

Former MythBusters host Adam Savage tweeted about the loss after news broke, calling Imahara a “brilliant engineer, artist and performer.”

“I’m at a loss. No words,” he wrote. “I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”