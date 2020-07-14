Congratulations! Byron Scott Weds CeCe Gutierrez, Officially Making Her A Real Life “Basketball Wife”

Big congratulations to Byron Scott and CeCe Gutierrez, who tied the knot over the weekend on 7.11.2020 — a lucky date for a very beautiful wedding.

The couple’s wedding plans were mentioned quite a few times during the course of CeCe’s time on “Basketball Wives” but ultimately COVID-19 forced the couple to change things up significantly. Ultimately he wedding only included the pair and their immediate family. CeCe’s mom sang “Ave Maria” at the event and her brother performed a song for the couple. The lovebirds even donned masks to exchange their vows.

Both CeCe and Byron shared photos from their special day on Instagram.

CeCe captioned one set of wedding day photos:

Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate …

Byron also broke his good news on social media simply captioning a few beautiful photos with his lovely bride,

“Today was a good day…”

For their wedding guests who were unable to attend in person due to social distancing the wedding was streamed and a wedding video was posted. You can watch below:

Byron & Cecilia Wedding from Cinema Life Weddings on Vimeo.

