Big Budget: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Recruited Some Affluent Amigos For Another Chance At Buying The New York Mets

Nobody is going to stop Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez from buying the New York Mets.

The couple’s first attempt at buying the team ended up falling flat, but they’re not letting that deter them. In response, they came back with a bevy of rich NFL and NBA players to help them reach their destination.

According to reports from TMZ , J. Lo and A-Rod ended up recruiting a group of current and former NFL players to join their investment group to make another run at owning the MLB franchise. Travis Kelce, Brian Urlacher, Joe Thomas, and DeMarco Murray are all involved in their plan for ownership this time around. The Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal and Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee are also involved.

Lopez and Rodriguez first tried to buy the Mets back in April for around $1.5 billion, but since the Wilpon family–who owns the team–was hoping to get around $2.5 billion, things didn’t work out.

Now, according to reports from ESPN , A-Rod and his squad are back with a larger bid of $1.7 billion. Unfortunately for them, though, h edge fund billionaire Steve Cohen Steve Cohen is the front-runner to buy the team and has already made a $2 billion bid. Luckily, there’s still time for J. Lo & crew to come back with a larger bid–plus, ESPN ESPN says the Wilpons would prefer to sell the team to Lopez and Rodriguez if they can come closer to the top bid.

Alex Rodriquez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly see a lot of potential for the Mets, with sources telling TMZ A-Rod feels the organization has been “so mismanaged” over the years, there is nowhere to go but up if he can take control of the team.