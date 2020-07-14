London On Da Track Paid For Alleged Baby Mama’s Son Despite Not Knowing If Baby’s His, Source Says (Exclusive)

Producer London on da Track paid to care for his alleged baby mama’s son even though he’s not sure if the child is his or not.

The “Rich Gang” producer spent a minimum of $500 a month on the boy, who is now one years old, paid for stay at home mom Dayira Jones’ baby shower, bought nearly $3,000 in baby furniture and sent two wire transfers totaling $5,000, according to receipts reviewed by BOSSIP and a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

London and Jones’ relationship became fractured after he asked her to take a DNA test and the payments stopped, the source said, adding that she dragged her feet to take it. Court records show that London was found to be Jones’ son’s father according to the test, but London said in legal docs that he wants another one because the first one says on it that it isn’t admissible in court.

The source’s claims are in direct contrast to Jones’ contentions in her paternity and child support suit against London, which we exclusively revealed. She said the pair dated on and off after meeting in high school, and London was there for the gender reveal, birth and signed the birth certificate. She said he cut off contact with her earlier this year after she asked him to pay for half of the baby’s daycare expenses.

London, who is now in a relationship with singer Summer Walker, countersued Jones to demand a second test and said if the baby was his, he wanted joint custody.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the case.

We’ve reached out to Jones’ lawyer for comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.