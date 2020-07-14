Tamera Mowry-Housley Quits ‘The Real’ After Six Seasons

Its been six eventful years at “The Real” but now its time to move on for Tamera Mowry-Housely who announced she will be leaving. The 42-year-old wife and mother released a statement to fans on her Instagram page to make the surprise announcement. Tamera did not specify any specific reason for leaving the award-winning daytime show, but she did say that “all good things must come to an end.”

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at ‘The Real.’ The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Award and a Daytime Emmy, however, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real.’ To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Tamera co-hosted the show since 2013, which originally featured her alongside Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton. In reaction to her announcement, Tamera’s husband Adam wrote, ““The kids and I are so very proud of everything you do. ❤️.”

Are you surprised by this at all?