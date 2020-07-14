Future Subpoenas Baby Mama Eliza Reign’s Employers In Child Support Case (Exclusive)

Future has been accused of trying to screw with his daughter’s mother’s employment prospects by making info demands of the companies she works with.

The “Life Is Good” rapper filed more than a dozen subpoenas to companies that do business with Eliza Reign as their social media ambassador as part of his defamation case.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told BOSSIP that the move appeared to be designed to intimidate the companies into ending their work relationship with Reign and hurt her pockets as she’s had her work prospects slashed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future meanwhile hasn’t yet turned over any financial information to her as they work on figuring out a child support amount to provide for their baby daughter, court papers show.

Reign’s legal team has previously said they planned to seek as much as $53,000 a month in child support based on media reports that Future made almost $20 million in 2019. She’d previously rejected Future’s $1,000 a month child support offer that included a gag order provision that barred her from speaking out about the case.

Future and Reign have been locked in two simultaneous legal battles following their two-year situationship that resulted in their toddler daughter. Reign initially sued Future for legitimation and child support, and Future then sued her for defamation for speaking out about him. Both cases are still making their way through the courts.

We’ve reached out to Future’s lawyer for comment.