The mafia?! Fuhgettaboutit!

Just because “the mob” as it was previously constructed is no longer in operation doesn’t mean that content about the organized crime syndicates of America isn’t still as popular as ever.

Netflix is tossing their vig money into the topic via a new documentary entitled Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia tackles the FBI’s mission to rid the Big Apple of mob rule in the 1970s. That time is considered “the golden era” of the mob when they controlled just about every business in the city with the threat of violence looming over residents, entrepreneurs, and politicians. It was corrupt as hell and it comes as no surprise the 53% of white women’s president is mentioned. His real estate and construction business was rife with mafia ties and the documentary makes it clear that the Trump family was subject to their whims.

With the full might of the FBI and an army of undercover agents, witness the bugging, the investigation, and the era-defining conclusion of the historic Mafia Commission Trial that changed everything.

We’ve all watched Goodfellas, The Godfather, Casino, Donnie Brasco, and hundreds of other films that depict mob activity but we’ve never seen anything that takes us this close to their downfall.

