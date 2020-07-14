Judge Issues Default Judgment Against Damon Dash In $1 Million Libel Case (Exclusive)

Former music mogul Damon Dash has been found guilty in a lawyer’s federal defamation case against him after he failed to respond to it.

Last week, the federal court in Massachusetts issued a default judgment against Dash in attorney Christopher Brown in his assault, libel and slander case against the Poppington CEO. Brown alleged Dash and his companies defamed him in multiple states.

Brown is representing plaintiffs in three separate suits against Dash, including Monique Bunn, a photographer who filed a $50 million sexual battery suit against him last year.

Bunn sued Dash, his girlfriend and business partner Raquel Horn and their company for negligence, civil assault and sexual battery, alleging an intoxicated Dash exposed himself to her and fondled her private parts during a work trip in LA last year, and then tried to placate her by falsely claiming that he had a deal with WeTV to produce a documentary about her.

Dash denied Bunn’s claims and tried to push for the case to be thrown out and for legal sanctions against Brown. The case is ongoing.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder has made several public claims against Brown, including that he is part of a conspiracy against him, was trying to “rob him,” had bad breath and poor taste in clothing.

We’ve reached out to Dash for a comment. So far, we haven’t heard back.