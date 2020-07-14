Reformed F***boy: John Legend Admits To His History Of Cheating & Reveals Why He Decided To Stop

John Legend may be the ultimate picture of relationship goals with his wife Chrissy Teigen, but according to the singer, he wasn’t always cut out to be the perfect husband.

During a recent interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, host Dax Shepard touched on his past affinity for infidelity, saying, “I have a horrendous history of cheating. F**king deplorable … And there’s all these great cheating songs on your albums, and I was like, ‘I see another fisherman at sea.’” That’s when he asked Legend if those songs were based on his own life.

“Yes, I did have a history of [cheating]. Definitely in my 20s,” Legend revealed. “I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it.” “I escaped ‘technically cheating’ by keeping my relationship ill-defined, but it was really cheating,” John continued. “I definitely was dishonest and selfish … It was happening before I was famous.”

So, why did he decide to change his ways? It happened when he met his now-wife.

“At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person. At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.” He went on to say, “We’ve talked about it before, but we had sex the first night and hit it off. We were both seeing other people at the time. There was kind of a looseness at the very beginning, but we fell in love not long after that.”

John also mentioned that being in such a public relationship makes him even less likely to mess up, because him cheating on Chrissy would be “career suicide.”

Well…he’s not wrong.