Political Strategist Symone Sanders Launches Voter Education Campaign With Beauty Brand; Says Pres. Trump “Abdicated His Leadership” (Exclusive)

Political strategist Symone Sanders said she’s trying to help educate voters ahead of this November’s presidential election between her boss, Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump.

Just in the past month, critics have lambasted Trump for tweeting that the COVID-19 pandemic – which has killed more than 130,000 Americans – was a hoax, a July 4 speech decrying the Black Lives Matter movement as a radical left-wing group hell-bent on destroying America and pardoning political crony Roger Stone after he was convicted of lying to Congress.

“He has woefully botched the handling of this pandemic, and abdicated his leadership,” Sanders told BOSSIP as she promoted her partnership with “My Black Is Beautiful.” “He’s told his people he wants to slow the (COVID-19) testing down. That’s not something that benefits the American people. That’s benefiting Donald Trump.”

But Sanders said voter suppression efforts across the country were equally concerning. Sanders, an advisor to presidential hopeful former vice president Joe Biden, said she wants voters to be informed when they head to the polls this November and to that end, she’s working with “My Black Is Beautiful” on the #HOWWE campaign with Proctor & Gamble, an initiative that aims to educate women on pertinent issues like COVID-19, systemic racism and voter suppression.

“They’ve done a whole series of conversations with black women and I’m happy to be part of that,” Sanders said. “I think one of the takeaways, and especially the conversation I participated in, is that it should be easy. It shouldn’t be that hard to participate in our democracy but there are some barriers in place and if we’re not aware of those barriers we cannot overcome them.”