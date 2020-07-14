Babies: Iggy Azalea Spotted With Her Baby For The First Time

Iggy Azalea has been super private about the birth of her baby boy and her relationship with Playboi Carti. The Aussie-born rapper has been off of the radar for months while turning her focus on her family and keeping off of social media. Iggy has not spoken about her son since revealing his birth and has never shared any photos, but now we get a glimpse, sorta.

For the first time ever, Iggy and her baby were spotted at the Los Angeles airport as they arrived with Playboi Carti’s mother.

Back in December, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Iggy was six months pregnant but gave no further details. However, Iggy shared a photo of herself in a red bikini, seemingly shutting down the baby rumors. Last month, the mom made an informal announcement to fans she had become a mother with an IG story post.