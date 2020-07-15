Rihanna Launching Fenty Skin
Bad Gal Glow: RiRi Launching Fenty Skin July 31
Yes, it’s true. That Rihanna reign really just won’t let up.
Bad Gal RiRi is announcing her next venture; Fenty Skin. The Bajan songstress/businesswoman made the official announcement today on her social media that she’s expanding her brand to include skincare.
ELLE reports that a trademark for the brand shows that the line is “targeted at medicated and non-medicated skin care, soap, body care, and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.” The trademark also includes these unknown product names: Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap, and Hydra Vizor.
“Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively on fentyskin.com,” Rih captioned a post previewing her skincare.
Take. Our. Money.
View this post on Instagram
#SneakPeek 👀 🚨 🙀😱 Well we got a hint AND a date!!! 🤍💦 Who is ready for this… #FentySKIN ! #fentybeauty has a new extension brand for #Skincare !!! 🧖🏽♀️🧴 . . Will be available ➡️ JULY 31ST on their website #Sephora / JULY 28TH @ 9pm PST early access . . . 2020…Wow!!! What do u think is going to be the first product? A cleanser? 🤔✨💦 What are your thoughts? XO #Trendmood #fenty #rihanna #riri . . #makeupoftheday #motd #makeupoftheday #mua #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupblogger #makeuponpoint #onpoint #makeuplook #makeuplove #makeuptalk #makeuptutorial #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeupaddiction #makeupdolls #onpoint #onfleek.
Will YOU be buying Fenty Skin when it launches July 31?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.