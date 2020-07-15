Bad Gal Glow: RiRi Launching Fenty Skin July 31

Yes, it’s true. That Rihanna reign really just won’t let up.

Bad Gal RiRi is announcing her next venture; Fenty Skin. The Bajan songstress/businesswoman made the official announcement today on her social media that she’s expanding her brand to include skincare.

ELLE reports that a trademark for the brand shows that the line is “targeted at medicated and non-medicated skin care, soap, body care, and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.” The trademark also includes these unknown product names: Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap, and Hydra Vizor.

“Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively on fentyskin.com,” Rih captioned a post previewing her skincare.

Take. Our. Money.

Will YOU be buying Fenty Skin when it launches July 31?