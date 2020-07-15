Welp: Pop Smoke’s Alleged Murderers Officially Charged & Potentially Facing Death Penalty

Back in February rising NYC rapper Pop Smoke was senselessly killed inside in an L.A. rental home during a home invasion. The murder left everyone scratching their heads with more questions than answers around who would do this disgusting act of violence.

It was reported that none of Pop Smoke’s belongings were taken and initially, the murder was thought to be a direct hit with police trying to find a motive. After the murder happened, cops had a hard time finding leads as no one was willing to cooperate with them to solve the case. Fast forward to last week and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of two men along with two teens in connection with the murder. All four criminals have been hit with a murder charge and according to TMZ, they could be facing something a lot worse than just jail time.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced criminal charges against 19-year-old Corey Walker and 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers, who were each charged with murder with special circumstance allegations that the killing went down during the commission of a robbery and burglary. With the special circumstances, the death penalty is on the table. The D.A.’s Office adds that gang and gun allegations were made in their complaint as well. On top of those two, a separate pair of teenagers — the youngest being 15 and the oldest 17 — were also charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court. Their names weren’t released, as they’re still minors.

As the story comes together, it seems that the men in custody saw Pop Smoke post his address on Instagram and plotted on it, but the reason why still isn’t clear. If it turns out that a robbery was the motive, the death penalty is a possibility.

In the end, a precious life was taken early over nothing and those who took the life could end up with theirs being taken at the hands of the system.