So Sad: Naya Rivera’s Family Breaks Silence About Her Tragic Death “Heaven Gained Our Sassy Angel”

Naya Rivera‘s body was found Monday at Lake Piru in California and for many, the grieving process is just beginning after days of holding out hope.

According to an exclusive Deadline report, the Glee star’s family has released a statement after staying quiet publicly until confirmation by authorities. Her manager, Gladys Gonzalez, spoke on the family’s behalf:

We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister. Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.

It is still unclear exactly how Naya and her son ended up overboard the boat they were on. It has been reported that she was able to help the boy to safety before succumbing to the surrounding waters.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and all the people who loved her. In the midst of everything else going on in the world right now, we can’t imagine the pain that they are all feeling.