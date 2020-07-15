It’s About Time: Beyoncé Finally Secures Trademarks For Blue Ivy’s Name After A Years-Long Legal Battle

Beyoncé finally won the legal battle over the trademark of Blue Ivy’s name.

According to a report from Law and Crime, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ended up siding with the singer after a Massachusetts wedding planner tried to block her attempt to secure the intellectual property rights for her daughter’s name.

Veronica Morales reportedly owns a business named Blue Ivy Events, which she founded prior to Blue Ivy’s birth 8 years ago. The wedding planner filed a “notice of opposition,” claiming that the similarity of the names would create a “risk of confusion between the two.”

In the almost-decade since Blue was born, the Carters have worked to secure trademarks of their daughter’s name for everything, which includes books, shampoos, video games, and more. According to Law and Crime, Morales argued that the couple had no intention of actually creating products under these trademarks, but simply wanted to prevent others from using the name. To make this point, she cited an interview Jay-Z did back in 2013 where he seems to say just that.

“People wanted to make products based on our child’s name, and you don’t want anybody trying to benefit off your baby’s name. It wasn’t for us to do anything; as you see, we haven’t done anything,” the rapper told Vanity Fair. “First of all, it’s a child, and it bothers me when there’s no [boundaries]. I come from the streets, and even in the most atrocious shit we were doing, we had lines: no kids, no mothers— there was respect there. But [now] there’s no boundaries. For somebody to say, This person had a kid—I’m gonna make a fuckin’ stroller with that kid’s name. It’s, like, where’s the humanity?”

In response, Beyoncé’s legal team stated that it was unlikely anyone would confuse “a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world.”

Well…she’s not wrong.

In the end, TTAB sided with the Carters on July 6, calling Morales’ block “unnecessary and a waste of time.” They went on to state there was “no evidence suggesting they are related in a manner that would give rise to the mistaken belief that they emanate from the same source.”

While it’s commonplace for celebrities to snatch up trademarks they might not actually use, there’s a good chance the Carter fam actually will use a couple of those Blue Ivy trademarks now that they spent so many years fighting for them.