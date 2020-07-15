Frontline Friends Yandy Smith & Porsha Williams Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville

Two reality TV stars found themselves behind bars Tuesday after protesting Breonna Taylor’s death. Porsha Williams of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Yandy Smith of “Love And Hip-Hop” were two of 87 protestors arrested in Louisville, Kentucky.

Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith Arrested in Louisville for Protesting in the Name of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/kKv3ZA1kNZ — B. Scott (@lovebscott) July 15, 2020

The stars and the protestors were outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron who so far has yet to arrest the authorities who killed Breonna Taylor during a botched no-knock search warrant.

Entertainment Tonight confirms that Porsha, Yandy, football player Texans receiver Kenny Stills were all arrested and charged with “intimidating a participant in the legal process,” a felony.

“Today around 4:30 p.m., the LMPD followed a large group of protesters from Ballard High School into the 7000 block of Bedford Lane. We reached out to the Greymoore Devondale police chief to make him aware and were asked if we would assist due to the resources required for such a large group,” the LMPD rep says in a statement given to Entertainment Tonight. “The protestors chose to occupy the front yard of a home owned by the Kentucky Attorney General and continuously chant towards he and his neighbors. At his request, they were trespassed from the property.” “All were given the opportunity to leave, were told that remaining on the property would be unlawful, and chose not to leave. In total, 87 people were arrested,” the statement continues. “Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation).”

Additional celebrities arrested include activist Tamika D. Mallory and rapper Trae Tha Truth.

Porsha’s fiance Dennis McKinley first broke the news to fans about the RHOA star’s arrest.

The arrested stars have since been released.