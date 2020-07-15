What’s Happening Here? Lamar Odom’s Fiancee Accompanies Him To Get His Man Bush Buffed

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Lamar Odom and fiancée Sabrina Parr seemingly do everything together, but this is the thing that really tells us they’re meant to be. Wife-to-be Sabrina held her future hubby’s hand recently as he got his pubic area follicles lasered off. Lamar squirmed in agony while his lady coached him through and it was all caught on camera for our entertainement.

Lamar had the treatment done in Miami, Florida at “Flawless Icon Med Spa” The esthetics business shared the clip of Lamar getting laser treatment with his pants pulled down to the shock of folks in the comments. People were commenting over whether or not they’d want their boo bald down there and questioning why Lamar was doing the treatment.

Do YOU think this is a good look?

The couple previously made headlines after Lamar tattooed a drawing of Sabrina’s lips on his neck. Lamar must like pain! What are your thoughts on Lamar’s new baldy?