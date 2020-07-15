Here’s How “Wild ‘N Out” Stars Reacted To The Show’s Possible Cancellation

Everyone’s buzzing over Nick Cannon’s removal from “Wild ‘N Out” after anti-semitic comments from his recent podcast with known anti-semite Professor Griff surfaced online and sparked widespread outrage.

ViacomCBS, which airs “Wild N’ Out show and fired Nick Cannon from his own show, defended their drastic action with this statement:

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Naturally, Nick fired back with a spicy statement on Facebook where he defended his honor, demanded ViacomCBS grant him the rights to “Wild ‘N Out,” accused them of being culturally tone deaf and apologized to the Jewish community.

But, at this point, it seems like the media giant is determined to move on from the check-collecting mogul who left his “Wild N’ Out” cast in the dark about the seemingly canceled hit show.

And I’m gonna miss everybodyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. pic.twitter.com/OI0HBrMYof — Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) July 15, 2020

Peep the reactions from “Wild ‘N Out” stars to the show’s possible cancellation.