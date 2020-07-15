Taye Diggs Confirms New Season Of “All American,” Talks Life In Quarantine (Exclusive)

Taye Diggs said he was happily surprised that his show “All American” is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

Diggs, 49, plays Coach Billy Baker on the CW series about high school football in Southern California, and while the show is currently on hiatus, he confirmed that there will be a third season.

“We already got the pickup,” the actor told BOSSIP. “We’re very fortunate. It’s another silver lining. People were stuck at home and we were lucky enough to get those eyes and we’re excited to get back to work.”

Production for “All American” ended before the pandemic, and Diggs said he is now home with his 10-year-old son, Walker, working hard to keep the boy entertained now that his summer camp was canceled over COVID-19 concerns. Diggs is promoting “Camp Chewy” with Quaker Chewy, a partnership that provides helpful hints on how to recreate the summer camp atmosphere at home.

“It’s an initiative that promotes parents getting out there with their kids and taking advantage of the time they have, and doing activities to promote that camp feeling,” he said, adding that they play basketball and football, board games, have virtual playdates and share father/son chats by their pool at night.

Parents who share their favorite family stay at home activities on the Camp Chewy website between now and July 21 have a chance to win a $250 gift card.