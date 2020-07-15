Coming To Netflix: Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback, And Joseph Gordon-Levitt Star In Superhero-y ‘Project Power’, Peep The Trailer [Video]

Jamie Foxx has taken his talents to Netflix and we are all beneficiaries during these times of stay-at-home orders and quarantine.

The multihyphenate is joined by Dominique Fishback and Joseph Gordon-Levitt for a film called Project Power about a pill that can give you ridiculous superhero-level powers for just five minutes. You have no idea what those powers might be until you take the dosage and the streets of New Orleans will never be the same. You might get super strength, you might turn invisible, you might be impervious to bullets, it’s kind of like a slot machine except, well, you might also die.

A local cop, played by Gordon-Levitt, a local “power” dealer, played by Fishback, and a ex-soldier, played by Foxx, all link up and take the pill in order to find and stop the people responsible for making it in the first place.

The visual effects look amazing and there is action galore. We’re not sure how much money they spend on this thing but it looks very slick. Press play down bottom to peep the trailer and hit the comments section with your thoughts. Project Power hits the streaming service on August 14