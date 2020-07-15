Who We Fighting? The Internet EXPLODED When Megan Thee Stallion Revealed She Was SHOT

Megan Thee Stallion has had quite a tumultuous week. First she went to a party with Kylie Jenner and Tory Lanez, which had the internet going crazy. Then, Tory got arrested for weapon possession. As part of the fracas, it was reported Meg stepped on glass and had to go to the hospital. Now thanks to an IG post, we have her full side of the story:

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote in the public note in an attempt to set the record straight. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

