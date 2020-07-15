BOSSIPSounds: Neisha Neshae Releases “Be Yourself” Single [Audio]

Neisha Neshae is back on her music hustle just in time to help ease fans struggling through a worldwide pandemic and hump day concurrently. The “Queen of R&B Trap returns with her new record “Be Yourself”. The record is produced by Coal Cash Blac and Ced Louie. There hasn’t been any updates yet on if Nesha is deciding to release another full body of work, but she’s been dropping singles.

About the track, Neshae says she was simply herself.

“Creating this record was real-time for me, I felt like me in the moment, and I feel like me when I hear this record! So fire & relatable.”

Hit playto hear it.