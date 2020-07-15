“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Melody Holt Files For Divorce From Husband Martell, Cites “Irretrievable Breakdown” (Exclusive)

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt has quietly filed for divorce from her husband Martell, BOSSIP can reveal.

The reality star mother of four filed for divorce late last month, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of her marriage to Martell. She said she and her estranged husband cannot bear to live together and there’s no chance of reconciliation, according to the complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The Holts married in July 2008 and Melody said they split for good in April and she left Alabama and moved to Georgia, she said in her divorce filing.

The couple has four children, including a little girl who was born just before Christmas last year. Melody asked that neither side have to pay the other child support, and both should continue having joint physical and legal custody of the kids.

The mom, 34, said that she and Martell, 38, had worked out their own parenting plan and both had an active role with the children and had no issues transporting and exchanging the kids since the separation.

However, she said that she and her husband have businesses, own properties and had joint debts – including a federal tax lien for $131,483 on income from 2018 – and she wants the judge to decide how their assets and debts should be split, Melody’s complaint states.