“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Toni Has Had It With Kurupt’s Drinking, “He Needs To Grow The F*** Up” [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of WeTV’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure today. The clip features veteran rapper Kurupt and his partner Toni who have been at odds for quite awhile over his drinking. Check out the clip below:

This is really sad — especially because kids are involved. Toni definitely seems like she’s not one to take ish from anybody either — especially not Kurupt.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Jealousy strikes when the Boot Campers break out their sexiest dance moves. An explosive fight rocks the house, pushing Judge Toler to erupt in disappointment. A shocking health scare threatens a couple.

SWAP IT LIKE IT’S HOT – airs July 16, 2020 at 9pm ET on WeTV. Will you be watching?

Which couple do you think has the health scare? With all the imbibing Kurupt’s been accused of, we sure hope it’s not him. Then again, sometimes a health care will send someone down the right path. Which of the couple’s this season are your favorites so far? Do you think Marriage Boot Camp really helps these couples? We definitely love Judge Toler and Dr. Ish. So far it looks like Hazel-E and DeVon may be the strongest of the bunch. At least they’ve had sex, have a baby bringing them together, don’t have a history of infidelity, bad drinking problems and haven’t called each other out for being “the brokest” they’ve ever been with…