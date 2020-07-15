Take EVERYTHING: George Floyd’s Family Officially Files Wrongful Death Suit Against City Of Minneapolis

George Floyd‘s family is still grieving from his murder and today they took steps to seek restitution for their suffering and to hold the city of Minneapolis responsible for their loss.

According to CNN, the Floyd family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and all the involved officers. They called the murder a “public health crisis” in Black America. Attorney Benjamin Crump charges that police officers are ill-trained and that the city is complicit in establishing a culture of racist practices that date back years.

“This was nothing new for the city of Minneapolis,” Crump told reporters, citing what he said was the “deliberate indifference” of elected officials to police brutality.

Minneapolis City Attorney Erik Nilsson says that they are reviewing the lawsuit and will be responding soon. He added that the criminal case against the four offending officers should be held without outside “interference”.

Peep the video of the press conference that was held earlier today.

We hope they take every red cent available from these bastards.