Jesus Take The Will: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Last Night’s “Greenleaf” Episode

Lady Mae visiting New Revelations next week #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/HSy6GG21zm — KAM ✊🏾💪🏾🙌🏾🙋🏾‍♂️🙎🏾‍♂️✌🏾👏🏾🙏🏾 (@Chosen_K1) July 15, 2020

We’re only 4 episodes into the FINAL season of “Greenleaf” and things are already setting up for a heart-stopping conclusion that will leave us all clutching our imaginary pearls while gasping for air in the living room.

So far, we’ve seen Grace do everything (and more) to connect with her new-found son A.J. (who revealed he’s living with HIV) while attempting to conspire with doofy Charity to snatch Calvary back from Harmony & Hope’s slimy clutches.

There’s also Jacob and Kerissa’s bitter divorce saga that swerved even more left when she tried to blackmail him with potentially catastrophic information (in the form of a will) that could strip the Greenleaf’s of their lavish estate.

But wait, there’s more: Jacob pressed his father about that damaging information after visiting Darryl James’ other less scammy daughter who decided, after seemingly clearing things up with Bishop, to discuss her potential right to the Greenleaf estate.

Oh yes, things are heating up and Twitter, as you’ll see, was ABLAZE last night.

