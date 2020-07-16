For The Freaks: Man Offers Up A Birthday Entanglement With Tiny, T.I. Responds

Birthday girl Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris was being showered with gifts and affection from her hubby T.I. for her special day but an entanglement might still be on the table if she’s up for it.

A fan shot his shot at the multifaceted star and T.I. seemingly gave the dude a green light. Underneath a photo Tip posted giving his love a birthday shout out is where the exchange happened. T.I. wrote to Tiny:

Everything I need….all in one pic👑👑

Happy Gday Mrs H. Stay tuned… The best is yet to come😈

A fan responded in the comments:

Fan: “She looks like she needs an entanglement.”

TI: “Shoot ya shot sir let’s see how that turns out.”

Hilarious!

As you can tell from the photo that the Harris’ are on a beach getaway for Tiny’s 45th born day. They trucked it down to Coco Beach, Florida for some fun and entangling under the sun.

T.I. shared photos of himself laying a juicy birthday kiss on his wife and more of her birthday surprises hit the flip to see.