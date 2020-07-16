Teen Accused Of Killing 8-Year-Old #SecorieaTurner Turns Himself In

Another arrest has been made in the shooting death of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl killed near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a police officer. Atlanta Police arrested 19-year-old Julian Conley on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

Booking photo of Julian Conley. He is charged w/ murder & aggravated assault in the death of #SecorieaTurner. He is expected in court Thursday. #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/VUEkAF5qQX — CBS46 (@cbs46) July 16, 2020

CBS News reports that he turned himself in Wednesday afternoon at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail.

Conley’s surrender comes after Crime Stoppers Atlanta said authorities were searching for a man wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He also appeared to be carrying a firearm and a black backpack. Police determined a previous person of interest did not discharge a firearm at the vehicle, however, his role in the incident remains under investigation, adds CBS 46.

His attorney Jackie Patterson told CNN however that her client admitted that he was present at the scene carrying a weapon but did not shoot at the vehicle.

“He was out there peacefully protesting,” Patterson said. “He doesn’t know the people who did the shooting. He just witnessed it,” she added noting that Conley said there were “between three and four people” who fired on the car. “It was so much chaos,” Patterson said of how his client describes the shooting scene.

As previously reported a $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to the capture of little Secoriea’s killer or killers, it’s unclear if that was collected. As previously reported little Secoriea was in a car with her mom and another adult when the driver was attempting to enter a parking lot at 1238 Pryor Road where a group of individuals illegally placed barricades. An incident took place and shots were fired into the vehicle killing the child, according to Atlanta police.

The child was laid to rest Wednesday during a private invitation-only service Wednesday at the New Calvary Missionary Church on Melrose Drive in Atlanta. Tyler Perry paid for the funeral service.