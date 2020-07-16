Girl, I Guess: Woman Yells ‘I Still Love Sharks’ While Being Taken To The Hospital Following Shark Attack

Just a few moments after being attacked by a shark, Anika Craney was caught on camera shouting, “I still love sharks, sharks are beautiful!”

Craney was suffered injuries from a shark attack while swimming off the coast of Australia’s Fitzroy Island, after which she was airlifted to Cairns Hospital in Queensland.

“There were doctors on scene at Fitzroy Island and they provided first aid…[Craney] ended up with a possible fracture of the left lower ankle and some lacerations from the shark bite,” Queensland Ambulance Service critical care flight paramedic Terry Cumming told the Brisbane Times. “[At the time] she was relaxing [and swimming] on the island. She’s actually doing a shark documentary and it’s her day off today.”

Anika is part of a seven-person crew that was filming for a series on their YouTube channel, while staying aboard the Barefoot II vessel which was coming to the city of Cairns to restock and refuel. The captain, Dean Cropp, said that Craney–who was listed as a deckhand, videographer, and nurse–was swimming back from the island with another crew member when the shark grabbed her left leg. She ended up being escorted back to the boat and seen by an off-duty doctor when she arrived to the shore.

As of now, Craney is in stable condition. According to Cropp, she is “more worried about missing out on the adventure then the injuries”–which isn’t hard to believe after seeing her post-injury enthusiasm.