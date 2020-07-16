GQ Explores Quavo And Saweetie’s Tender Rap Love Affair, “She’s Showing Me How To Love A Woman”

GQ takes a peek inside the love affair between Bay Area sweetheart Saweetie and ATL trap triplet Quavo for their newest issue. The photos are bomb but the quotes are definitely enough to make them a solid candidate for couple of the year.

Inside the issue, which features stunning photos by Pari Dukovic, Saweetie and Quavo reveal their love languages (hers is words of affirmation, his is acts of service), how they met and how their love has changed them both. They also delve into how they’re navigating quarantine life. We knew they were cute AF together but this story just cemented them as a pair we want to see win on the charts and in life.

Check out a few quotes, via GQ:

On Their Mutual Attraction:

“He’s always been fine to me,” Saweetie says, blushing. “In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, ‘Damn, this ni**a is fine.’ ”

“How she gonna call herself icy and she don’t talk to me”- energy pic.twitter.com/7qY5lfVamF — Cla Knows Best (@ClaKnowsBest) July 16, 2020

“I seen her on my Explore page,” remembers Quavo. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ ” “So I slid in her DM,” he adds. “I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’ ” “He sent me the snowflake [emoji],” says Saweetie, “and I sent him the stir-fry back”—a nod to one of Migos’ biggest hits.

Their romance started out as modern as any: with a DM slide and a messy first date at the strip club https://t.co/wrV8mEWlGb pic.twitter.com/A7MMnrEQ3V — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 16, 2020

The couple also shared some insight into their first date, which involved Saweetie coming to Atlanta for a full day of events — that went spectacularly wrong at a few turns:

During dinner at Stoney River, an Atlanta steak house, Quavo nearly choked to death on a crab cake:

“I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” Saweetie remembers.

Dinner was followed by a tour of Quality Control Music before heading to Magic City, the A’s most notorious strip club, where a fight broke out and the two were separated.

“I didn’t know if it was on some gang shit, so it was like, ‘Let’s get to the car!’ ” Quavo says. “All this time, I forget I’m having a date! She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City.” “And we ain’t look back since,” says Quavo, planting her with a kiss.

For the August issue of GQ, the power couple opens up to @GerrickKennedy about flirting, music, and stardom https://t.co/wrV8mEWlGb ✨ pic.twitter.com/qtt8kq4SUz — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 16, 2020

Quavo and Saweetie reveal they’ve been spending quarantine life much like the rest of us, cooking and bingeing TV.

“We’ve been watching Ozark, but he falls asleep,” Saweetie says. “I’ll stay up until three or four in the morning, but he’s asleep by [midnight] and up early.”

The sweetest quotes have to be the ones about how their love has changed them both for the better.

“Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator,” she said. “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him—not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté.… I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.” this quote >>> twitter.com/gqmagazine/sta… https://t.co/XTYBy6L5n1—

somila. (@somila_n) July 16, 2020 “When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie sh** go out the window and the Quavo sh** go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he said. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

So cute riiiiight?! Which photo was your favorite? How about the quotes? Is there anyone who thought this couple might be for publicity at first? How many folks are now convinced it’s for real?

Aw we love them.