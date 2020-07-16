Soup Cookie Supremacy: Peep The Trailer To HBO’s ‘Storm Over Brooklyn’ About The Hate Crime Murder Of Yusuf Hawkins [Video]

Amerikkka is going through what some are calling a social awakening. Despite the fact that us Black folks have been hollering for decades about the racial injustice in this country, the murder of George Floyd finally made white people angry enough to march with us en masse and decry hatred.

Back on August 23, 1983, not so much. The borough of Brooklyn, specifically the Bensonhurst neighborhood, was rife with racial animus. The white folks who lived there had zero tolerance for Black bodies and unfortunately, Yusuf Hawkins became the target of their ire as he walked through those streets. He was approached and fatally gunned down in what was essentially a public lynching.

Yusuf’s murder set off outrage in the Black community and Al Sharpton alongside angry citizens and other civil rights leaders took to those very same streets and let the soup cookies know that not only were they unafraid, but that they would demand justice for our brotha.

HBO has just released the trailer for a documentary called Storm Over Brooklyn the chronicles Yusuf’s murder and the subsequent reaction. It will be released on August 12 at 9pm EST and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Press play below to see the trailer.