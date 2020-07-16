RHOP’s Resident Rapper Monique Samuels Drops Debut Rap Song “Drag Queens”–Hate It Or Love It?!

Monique Samuels is making music again. The Real Housewife of Potomac is going back to her rap roots as “Hazel” and dropping her debut single titled “Drag Queens.”

Monique, 36, told E! News that the track was therapeutic for her and a “great outlet for working through pent up emotions.” Apparently, Monique turned back to music after “the craziness of last year” while filming RHOP season 5.

“It was a lot that happened last season and this is pretty much me just reclaiming my power back and reminding myself of who I am, and although, you know, I’m not perfect never claimed to be,” she tells E! News in an exclusive chat. “I just needed a way to reassure myself that, you know, everything will be fine. And then this song was kind of my way of just letting everything go, getting everything that I felt off of my chest.” She also noted that it’s “just fun, uplifting [and] a little shady,”—and she’s let go of the drama of this season.

A large part of that drama Monique is referencing is surely her Cabernet combat with Candiace Dillard. As previously reported fisticuffs at a winery resulted in them both filing charges against each other; Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down. Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense and alleging that Candiace hit her in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip.

“Drag Queens” seems like a break from messy melee for Monique. It also includes a feature from her hubby Chris Samuels and seemingly references Monique’s infamous line from RHOP season 4 to Candiace; “I’ll drag you, pregnant and all.'”

Listen to “Drag Queens” below and let us know if you hate it or love it.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s fifth season premieres Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.



