Sibling Swap: Rob Kardashian Is Coming Back To ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ After Years Out Of The Spotlight

Rob Kardashian is finally making his return to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which comes just days after his sister, Kourtney, announced that she quit the series.

The 33-year-old stepped away from his family’s show–and the spotlight completely–a few years ago as he struggled with weight gain and depression. But now, the lone Kardashian brother is ready to come back to the series in a more full-time capacity.

Khloé Kardashian revealed the news on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, saying, “My brother’s coming back around. He’s feeling more confident and comfortable,” Khloé said on Thursday. “I think he just, you know, started a whole new season.” Rob also made an appearance on one episode of KUWTK earlier this year while celebrating daughter Dream Kardashian’s birthday, teasing his more permanent return next season.

It seems like Rob got his groove back recently, announcing his return to the public eye last month at Khloé’s birthday party. “Woo back baby,” he wrote under a photo of himself with Tristan Thompson and his friend, Savas Oguz. Since that day, he’s been posting more frequently on Instagram, so it seems like he’s finally ready to make his return to the spotlight.

Are you here for Rob joining Keeping Up With The Kardashians next season?!