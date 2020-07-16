“Marriage Boot Camp” Brawl Breaks Out With Willie And De’Von Throwing Hip Hop Edition Hands On Tonight’s Episode [VIDEO]

Hazel E and Shanda haven’t gotten along since “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood” but now their issues have created too much tension for their partners and all hell breaks loose in the “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” kitchen.

Check out a sneak peek clip of Shanda & Hazel-E’s fight sparking a physical battle between their men.

Here’s more of what to expect from tonight’s episode:

On the new episode “Swap It Like It’s Hot,” jealousy strikes when the Boot Campers break out their sexiest dance moves. An explosive fight rocks the house, pushing Judge Toler to erupt in disappointment. A shocking health scare threats a couple.

A new episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” airs tonight, Thursday, July 16 at 9pm.

This is ALL BAD and it’s been brewing for a minute. Do you think the producers were wrong to put these two couples in the house together when Hazel E and Shanda already have a history of not getting along? Or do you think part of the process of learning to have better relationships with your partner also involves learning to get along with other people you might not like? We’re hoping this fight was just a low point for both couples and that they’ll be able to bounce back.